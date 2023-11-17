US stance on free, fair elections remains unchanged: State Dept after Bangladesh announces polling date

Even with Bangladesh announcing the date of the upcoming elections as 7 January next year, the United States' message regarding the polls remained unchanged.

"We have been consistent in our message regarding the upcoming elections, and that message remains the same now that the polling day has been announced," US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said during a regular media briefing on Thursday (16 November).

When asked about the position of the US to hold a free, fair, and credible election and make the government accountable, Miller said the country wants what the Bangladeshi people themselves want - free and fair elections, which are conducted in a peaceful manner.

"We do not support one political party in Bangladesh; we don't favor one political party over the other. We urge all parties to exercise restraint, avoid violence, and work together to create the conditions for free and fair elections conducted in a peaceful manner," he added.

When asked about multiple threats against Ambassador Peter Haas, the US State spokesperson said, "The safety and security of our diplomats overseas is, of course, our – our top priority. We take any threats against them very seriously.

"Violence or threats of violence directed at our diplomatic personnel is unacceptable. We have repeatedly raised our concerns about the threatening rhetoric directed at Ambassador Haas with the Bangladeshi Government. Would remind them that they have an obligation under the Vienna Convention on

Diplomatic Relations to ensure the safety and security of US diplomatic missions and personnel," he added.

"And we expect them to act on those obligations," Miller further said.

The US has reiterated its call for "free and fair" elections in Bangladesh many times as the country is heading for the next national election in a couple of months.

The topic of "free and fair" elections often comes up during the US State's press briefing and statements from US officials.

"I have said a number of times, the holding of free and fair elections is the responsibility of everyone — all political parties, voters, the government, security forces, civil society," US State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller told reporters in a briefing in Washington on 1 November.

On 18 September, US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya also reiterated the call of the United States for free, fair, and peaceful parliamentary elections in Bangladesh during her meeting with Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.

John Kirby, US National Security Council coordinator for Strategic Communications, also said the same during a media briefing at the White House on 6 June.