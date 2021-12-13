US sanction on Rab officials will not affect next election: Quader

Bangladesh

BSS
13 December, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 05:35 pm

File photo: Collected
File photo: Collected

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the recent US sanction on seven former and incumbent officers of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) will not put any impact on the next general election. 

"The US sanction in the month of victory will encourage militancy but it will not affect the existing Bangladesh-US relations," he told reporters after a meeting at the AL president's political office in the city's Dhanmondi area.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said there is no reason to get the next election impacted by the US sanction. 

"We will hold out our elections. Do we hold the elections as per the advice of the United States?" he questioned.

More to follow . . . 

