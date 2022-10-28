US programme awards fellowships to 23 young Bangladeshi political leaders

The United States Agency for International Development-funded Strengthening Political Landscape Program awarded certificates to 23 young political leaders from across Bangladesh at a Young Leaders Fellowship Program (YLFP) graduation ceremony in Dhaka.

The graduates are active leaders of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, and Jatiya Chhatra Samaj. This is the 20th class of young leaders graduating from the YLFP.

During four months of training, fellows gained a broad knowledge of politics, leadership, democratic practices, conflict mitigation, political party building, and working with the media.

So far, 489 young political leaders have successfully completed the programme implemented by Democracy International.

The YLFP aims to enhance the political skills of young leaders, advance their careers within their parties, foster empathy for their counterparts in other parties, and create professional relationships that can overcome the polarisation of the political landscape in Bangladesh.

At the graduation ceremony, Awami League Cultural Affairs Secretary Sri Ashim Kumar Ukil MP, BNP Information and Research Affairs Secretary Azizul Bari Helal, Jatiya Party Joint Secretary General Golam Mohammad Raju, and Democracy International Chief of Party Dana L Olds presented certificates to the fellows.

Ashim said: "Once I led the student council at Dhaka University. Student politics is a leader-making factory.

Democracy International is doing a remarkable job through this programme. I hope DI will continue its university-based training all the time."

Helal said: "The politics of this country developed in the background of student politics. An essential aspect of student politics is the campus issues student politicians are working on across the student organisations of political parties with the help of Democracy International."

"To be an efficient political activist, you need to acquire political knowledge. The beauty of democracy is showing kindness to all."

Raju said: "The situation of sterility, political instability and making student organisations as an incumbent tale of mother political parties that was created in the student politics of the country after the 90s. But the training of Democracy International is helping to reduce this instability."

Dana said: "You are the first group composed exclusively of university students. I am impressed with your innovative ideas to address political apathy among youth. You prove it's possible to build relationships across political parties for the benefit of all students."