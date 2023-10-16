US Deputy Assistant Secretary Afreen Akhter in Dhaka to discuss elections, Rohingya issue

US Deputy Assistant Secretary Afreen Akhter in Dhaka to discuss elections, Rohingya issue

US Deputy Assistant Secretary at the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Afreen Akhter arrived in Dhaka on Monday to discuss issues of mutual interest including elections and the Rohingya issue.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, earlier in Colombo, briefed her about the preparations for the next national election.

Responding to questions, Momen said that Afreen Akhter is coming mainly to discuss two issues -- Rohingya crisis and elections in Bangladesh.

He said the US wants to see free and fair elections in Bangladesh, just as the government does.

Momen, however, said the government cannot guarantee an election free from violence if all parties do not show sincerity.

He also conveyed to Akhter that Bangladeshis are not like Americans and people in Bangladesh cast their votes with much enthusiasm. "It's like a festival here. It's totally a different scenario in Bangladesh," Momen had said.

The US official will meet government officials to discuss priority bilateral issues and election issue may also come up for discussion, an official told UNB.

She might also visit Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps during the visit.

Akhter looks after issues in Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and the Maldives, as well as the Office of Security and Transnational Affairs.

She was the National Security and Foreign Affairs Adviser to US Senator Chris Van Hollen.

Afreen Akhter earlier visited Dhaka in May this year.

