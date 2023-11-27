US Ambassador Peter Haas returns to Dhaka

Bangladesh

UNB
27 November, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 04:58 pm

File Photo: Collected
File Photo: Collected

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas returned to Dhaka today after a holiday.

He reached Dhaka on a regular flight of Sri Lankan Airlines at 11:50am, a source at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport said.

It could not be known immediately whether the US ambassador returned from Colombo or whether that was his transit point.

According to media reports, Haas went on vacation and left Dhaka on 16 November for Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Amid rumors about his departure from Dhaka, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is a diplomatic procedure to inform the host country through diplomatic channels when any ambassador or high commissioner leaves the station, which the ministry does not make public.

"It was not supposed to be shared publicly," Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told reporters when her attention was drawn to US Ambassador Peter Haas leaving Dhaka.

