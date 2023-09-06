University student drowns in waterfall in Sitakunda

The dead body of a university student was recovered from Birashi Waterfall near Bashbaria area at Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram this afternoon.

The deceased is AKM Naimul Hasan, 21, son of Md Abul Hashem, of South Kattali in Pahartali police station area of Chattogram city. He was a 2nd-year-student of International Islami University Chattogram.

"A group of four friends went down to bathe in the waterfall this morning. However, one of them did not know how to swim and drowned. After receiving the information, a fire service team rushed to the spot and recovered the body after two hours of search efforts," Firoz Bhuiyan, station officer of Kumira fire service station, told The Business Standard.

He added that the body will be handed to the victim's family after legal procedure.

