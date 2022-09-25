UN Resident Coordinator visits Dhakeshwari Temple in commemoration of Peace Day

Bangladesh

25 September, 2022, 07:45 pm
In continuation of UN Bangladesh's commemoration of International Day of Peace (21 September), Gwyn Lewis, the UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, visited Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka on Sunday.

With the Durga Puja festival celebrations to begin in October, the visit was an opportunity to meet with religious groups to better understand the significance of this important celebration, reads a press release.

The United Nations in Bangladesh works to promote empathy and inclusion in the spirit of Agenda 2030's promise to Leave No One Behind. Last year's Durga Puja was unfortunately marred by violence. 

The visit aimed to highlight the importance of cultural diversity and harmony and the hope of peaceful celebrations this year. 

After being welcomed and greeted by the temple's officials, Lewis had the opportunity to discuss with representatives of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad and prominent members of the Hindu community before being guided through the temple and its neighbourhood where people from diverse religious and cultural backgrounds cohabit peacefully.

Gwyn Lewis was joined by Unesco Officer-in-charge, Dr Susan Vize, and UNDP Deputy Resident Representative Van Nguyen.

