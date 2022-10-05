UN in Bangladesh condoles tragic deaths of peacekeepers in CAR

Bangladesh

UNB
05 October, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 04:53 pm

United Nations in Bangladesh has expressed profound grief at the untimely death of three Bangladeshi peacekeepers in the Central African Republic.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families of Jahangir Alam, Jashim Uddin and Sharif Hossain who lost their lives in the line of duty," said a press statement on Wednesday.

The UN in Bangladesh wished speedy recovery to Major Ashraful Haque, who is injured and receiving treatment.

United Nations peacekeepers take on considerable risks in the line of duty, said the UN office in Bangladesh.

"Today and every day we stand in solidarity with the women and men who stake their lives and well-being in service of peace, and honour their sacrifice," the statement reads.

