Bangladesh to continue support for UN Peacekeeping Agenda: FM

Bangladesh

BSS
07 December, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 10:27 am

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has pledged that Bangladesh would continue supporting the seven priorities of the United Nations (UN) Secretary General's Action for Peacekeeping agenda.

"Our principled position, rooted in the foreign policy dictum of our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, serves as a guiding force. This stance consistently propels us to actively participate in the peace endeavors of the UN including promoting culture of peace, contributing to peacekeeping operations and facilitating peacebuilding," he said.

The foreign minister was speaking as a panelist in the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial in Accra, Ghana on Wednesday, according to a message received here today.

Momen, who is leading a high-level Bangladesh delegation, made peacekeeping pledges on behalf of Dhaka at the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial.

Earlier, Bangladesh Foreign Minister held a meeting with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto on the sideline of the Ministerial.

The two foreign ministers discussed various issues of mutual interests in a warm and friendly atmosphere.

