Ukraine's Territorial Integrity: Shahriar explains Bangladesh's vote for UN resolution

Bangladesh has voted in favour of the UN resolution titled, "Territorial Integrity of Ukraine: Defending the Principles of the UN Charter" as the country strongly believes in the purposes and principles of the UN Charter regarding respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

While briefing the media at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam shared Bangladesh's position regarding the resolution passed at the 11th emergency special session of the UNGA on Russia-Ukraine war.

The UN General Assembly passed the resolution by a large majority on Wednesday night.

The results were 143 Member States in favour, with five voting against, and 35 abstentions. The countries who voted against were Belarus, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Nicaragua, Russia and Syria.

A majority of those countries abstaining were African nations, alongside China and India.

"Bangladesh remains respectful to the UN charter always," said the state minister.

Bangladesh said peaceful settlement of all disputes must be complied universally for everyone, everywhere under all circumstances, without any exception.

"As member states of the UN, we must continue to work together to promote peace and development," Bangladesh said in its explanation of vote (EOV) at the UN.

Bangladesh also said it believes that sovereignty and territorial integrity of any country within its internationally recognised borders should be respected.

Bangladesh specially underscored the need to take similar uniform stand by the international community against the annexations of Palestinian and other Arab lands by Israel.

Bangladesh remains "deeply concerned" by the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine and its global socio-economic implications.

Bangladesh believes that antagonism like war or economic sanctions, counter-sanctions cannot benefit any nation. "Dialogue, discussion and mediation are the best ways to resolve crises and disputes."

As a firm believer of multilateralism, Bangladesh said, they will continue to stand with the United Nations and the office of the SG and supporting them in every way they can.

"We urge that in order to gain the trust and confidence of the people at all levels, the United Nations and the office of the SG must lead from the front and work to fulfill the expectations of all."

Bangladesh, therefore, urged all parties in the conflict to play a positive role for de-escalation and resume immediate diplomatic dialogue in order to settle all disputes by peaceful means, and refrain from taking any action that may endanger international peace and security.