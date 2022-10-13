Ukraine's Territorial Integrity: Shahriar explains Bangladesh's vote for UN resolution

Bangladesh

UNB
13 October, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 09:35 pm

Related News

Ukraine's Territorial Integrity: Shahriar explains Bangladesh's vote for UN resolution

UNB
13 October, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 09:35 pm
Ukraine&#039;s Territorial Integrity: Shahriar explains Bangladesh&#039;s vote for UN resolution

Bangladesh has voted in favour of the UN resolution titled, "Territorial Integrity of Ukraine: Defending the Principles of the UN Charter" as the country strongly believes in the purposes and principles of the UN Charter regarding respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

While briefing the media at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam shared Bangladesh's position regarding the resolution passed at the 11th emergency special session of the UNGA on Russia-Ukraine war.

The UN General Assembly passed the resolution by a large majority on Wednesday night.

The results were 143 Member States in favour, with five voting against, and 35 abstentions. The countries who voted against were Belarus, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Nicaragua, Russia and Syria.

A majority of those countries abstaining were African nations, alongside China and India.

"Bangladesh remains respectful to the UN charter always," said the state minister.

Bangladesh said peaceful settlement of all disputes must be complied universally for everyone, everywhere under all circumstances, without any exception.

"As member states of the UN, we must continue to work together to promote peace and development," Bangladesh said in its explanation of vote (EOV) at the UN.

Bangladesh also said it believes that sovereignty and territorial integrity of any country within its internationally recognised borders should be respected.

Bangladesh specially underscored the need to take similar uniform stand by the international community against the annexations of Palestinian and other Arab lands by Israel.

Bangladesh remains "deeply concerned" by the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine and its global socio-economic implications.

Bangladesh believes that antagonism like war or economic sanctions, counter-sanctions cannot benefit any nation. "Dialogue, discussion and mediation are the best ways to resolve crises and disputes."

As a firm believer of multilateralism, Bangladesh said, they will continue to stand with the United Nations and the office of the SG and supporting them in every way they can.

"We urge that in order to gain the trust and confidence of the people at all levels, the United Nations and the office of the SG must lead from the front and work to fulfill the expectations of all."

Bangladesh, therefore, urged all parties in the conflict to play a positive role for de-escalation and resume immediate diplomatic dialogue in order to settle all disputes by peaceful means, and refrain from taking any action that may endanger international peace and security.

Top News

UN resolution / Ukraine war / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most. Kaniza Muhshina. Sketch: TBS

How to build resilience against disasters in Bangladesh

11h | Thoughts
Illustration: Bloomberg

No one likes annual performance reviews. Here’s how to get rid of them

11h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How and why TVET can regenerate employment among the youth

12h | Panorama
Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

13h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings that originate from BRT projects

Sufferings that originate from BRT projects

1h | Videos
Why India to impose tariffs on Bangladesh jute products

Why India to impose tariffs on Bangladesh jute products

2h | Videos
Tom Cruise to film movie in International Space Station

Tom Cruise to film movie in International Space Station

2h | Videos
Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'
Sports

New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'