UAE calls for a joint business council to strengthen ties with Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 06:11 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) Abdulnasser Alshaali said that a joint business council would facilitate bilateral economic and commercial ties between Bangladesh and the gulf country.

Abdulnasser Alshaali made this remark while meeting Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman in the capital on Sunday (14 November), reads a press release.

"The establishment of a joint business council would facilitate broader and deeper engagement with both public and private sector stakeholders, especially in emerging sectors of mutual interest," said the DCCI president.

"Now is the right time to begin discussions on a closer partnership, especially as we work to overcome the fallout from Covid-19," he added.

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The DCCI president said that the UAE could play a vital role in boosting the economic growth of Bangladesh by sharing technical know-how and transferring technology.

"DCCI will provide all the support needed to UAE businesses," he stated.

The Chargé d'Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Dhaka Abdulla Ali AlHmoudi was also present at the meeting.

He said, "The bilateral relationship has historically been based on shared beliefs, mutual respect and meaningful cooperation, with both countries working together to cope with common challenges and supporting each other in the international setting."

