Two rare black bear cubs rescued, trafficker arrested in Bandarban

Two bear cubs of a rare species, possibly the Asiatic black bear, have been rescued in Alikadam of Bandarban during a crackdown on wildlife trafficking which also resulted in arrest of one individual.

"Md Alauddin, 24, son of Shamshul Alam from Uttar Palong Para of Ward No 3 of Alikadam Union, has been detained in connection with wildlife trafficking," said District Police Superintendent Saikat Shahin at a press conference today (2 April).

Superintendent Shahin said the operation was conducted based on confidential information, targeting the Alikadam-Chakria Road area of Shibatali Para in Ward No 2 of Chwekhyongup upazila, when the Alauddin was apprehended while riding a motorcycle.

"Two bear cubs were recovered from his motorcycle, with one found in an unconscious state among the belongings," he added.

Discussions are now underway with the Forest Department regarding releasing the rescued bear cubs at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Chakaria.

He also informed that police are vigilant to prevent wildlife trafficking from the forest areas of Bandarban.

