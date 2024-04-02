Two rare black bear cubs rescued, trafficker arrested in Bandarban

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 April, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 04:31 pm

Related News

Two rare black bear cubs rescued, trafficker arrested in Bandarban

Discussions are now underway with the Forest Department regarding releasing the rescued bear cubs at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Chakaria

TBS Report
02 April, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 04:31 pm
PHOTO: TBS
PHOTO: TBS

Two bear cubs of a rare species, possibly the Asiatic black bear, have been rescued in Alikadam of Bandarban during a crackdown on wildlife trafficking which also resulted in arrest of one individual.

"Md Alauddin, 24, son of Shamshul Alam from Uttar Palong Para of Ward No 3 of Alikadam Union, has been detained in connection with wildlife trafficking," said District Police Superintendent Saikat Shahin at a press conference today (2 April).

Superintendent Shahin said the operation was conducted based on confidential information, targeting the Alikadam-Chakria Road area of Shibatali Para in Ward No 2 of Chwekhyongup upazila, when the Alauddin was apprehended while riding a motorcycle.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Two bear cubs were recovered from his motorcycle, with one found in an unconscious state among the belongings," he added.

Discussions are now underway with the Forest Department regarding releasing the rescued bear cubs at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Chakaria.

He also informed that police are vigilant to prevent wildlife trafficking from the forest areas of Bandarban.
 

Top News

wildlife trafficking

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The TV cabinet in the living room cleverly doubles as a showcase, maximising functionality in a compact setting. A striking blue sofa occupies one corner. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Beyond showpiece: Personalised home for a teacher couple

2h | Habitat
The traffic police are constantly exposed to Dhaka’s polluted air, which is primarily made up of black smoke from vehicles and dust from road construction work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's traffic police are on the front lines of air pollution. Are they okay?

7h | Panorama
Subscribing to Lean Nation means meals in moderate portions. Photo: Courtesy

Lean Nation: Wholesome meals for people on the go

1d | Panorama
Ashraf’s 190E currently looks like it has just been purchased from a Mercedes dealership. Photo: Akif Hamid

Restoring a Mercedes 190E to its old glory

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Batteries are damaging the environment

Batteries are damaging the environment

1h | Videos
Yummy Kulfi Malai

Yummy Kulfi Malai

2h | Videos
Life is returning to the dead river

Life is returning to the dead river

3h | Videos
14 Volvo buses burnt in Demra depot

14 Volvo buses burnt in Demra depot

4h | Videos