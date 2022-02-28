Two-month fishing ban in 5 hilsa sanctuaries from 1 March 

The government has imposed a two-month ban on fishing in five hilsa sanctuaries of the country aiming to conserve Jatka or juveniles of hilsa.

The ban will be started from 1 March and will end on April 30, the fisheries and livestock ministry said in a press release today.

The ban covers five hilsa sanctuaries in Barishal, Chandpur, Lakhsmipur, Bhola, Shariatpur and Patuakhali.

All kind of fishing will remain banned in the five hilsa sanctuaries in six districts of the country during the period.

Every year government bans fishing in these hilsa sanctuaries for two months in March and April to protect premature hilsa from being procured.

Fishing on the sanctuaries during this season is a legally punishable offense. If anyone is found violating the ban, they can be punished with a minimum of one year to a maximum of two years of imprisonment or a fine of up to Tk5,000, or both.