Two Bangladeshi mountaineers climb 4 Himalayan peaks in 10 days

Two Bangladeshi mountaineers, Salehin Arshady and Imran Khan Ozil climbed a series of peaks in the western part of the great Himalayas in a record time.

Under the title 'GoZayaan Expedition Ladakh', the alpinist duo climbed four high altitude peaks, including Kang Yatse II (6254m), Dzo Zongo East (6214m), Regioni Mallai Ri- I (6120m) and Conga Ri (5755m) in just ten days, according to a press release.

Organized by Audree, a mountain based adventure community, the expedition took place in Ladakh, northern part of India, also known as Little Tibet.

The team departed Dhaka on 4 September and arrived in Leh, the capital of Ladakh, the following day.

After obtaining required permits and logistics the team started the trek on 8 September, two days later they reached their first base camp set for Kang Yatse II.

On 12 September midnight, the duo started their climb and at 12:08pm they stood on top of Kang Yatse II, towering 6254m above sea level.

The team then moved their base camp for Regioni Mallai Ri. On 15 September midnight they started for the summit. After an exhilarating climb of twelve hours they ascended to the 6120m peak.

On the 19 September team climbed Conga Ri and on 20 September 5:43 pm the duo climbed Dzo Zongo East (6214m) peak.

This series of ascents is the very first for Bangladeshi mountaineering.

Gozayaan, the travel tech company, sponsored the expedition and The Daily Star worked as the media partner.

Travelers of Bangladesh, The Quest and Bio Areca Ltd also partnered with the expedition.