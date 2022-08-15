Rail communication on Dhaka-Gazipur route restored after 11 hours
A five-member committee has been formed to probe the incident. The committee has been asked to submit its report within seven days
Rail communications between Dhaka and northern parts of the country resumed on Monday after eleven and a half hours of suspension following derailment of several bogies in Dhirashram area of Gazipur district.
Qudrat-e-Khuda, Chief Mechanical Engineer of Railway West Zone, said the rail communication between Dhaka and northern parts of the district came to halt around 9 pm as a number of bogies of Dhaka-bound 'Drutojan Express' from Panchagarh veered off the tracks.
A number of trains got stranded due to the derailment.
Later, a relief train came to the spot and salvaged the train around 8 am on Monday, he said.