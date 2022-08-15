Rail communication on Dhaka-Gazipur route restored after 11 hours

Rail communications between Dhaka and northern parts of the country resumed on Monday after eleven and a half hours of suspension following derailment of several bogies in Dhirashram area of Gazipur district.

A five-member committee has been formed to probe the incident. The committee has been asked to submit its report within seven days.

Qudrat-e-Khuda, Chief Mechanical Engineer of Railway West Zone, said the rail communication between Dhaka and northern parts of the district came to halt around 9 pm as a number of bogies of Dhaka-bound 'Drutojan Express' from Panchagarh veered off the tracks.

A number of trains got stranded due to the derailment.

Later, a relief train came to the spot and salvaged the train around 8 am on Monday, he said.