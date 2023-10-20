Khulna-Mongla railway to boost trade in southern Bangladesh: Stakeholders

The Khulna-Mongla railway project will facilitate goods transportation to and from Mongla seaport, the country's second-largest port, and will contribute to the development of the country's southern economy, said stakeholders.

The project, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on November 9, will play an important role in reducing the cost of carrying commodities from the port to other regions of the country, as well as promoting the import and export of goods from India, Nepal, and Bhutan, they said.

Advocate Saiful Islam, secretary general of Mongla Port Users' Coordination Committee, said the cost of transporting cargo by road is 10-20 times higher than that by rail.

Although Mongla Port is over half a century old, it has not gained popularity among traders due to a lack of railways. But this time, the imports and exports will increase due to the opening of the railway, he said.

Kazi Aminul Haque, president of the Khulna Chamber of Commerce and Industry told The Business Standard, "Khulna is the third largest industrial city of the country near Mongla port. Benapole and Bhomra land ports are located in two neighbouring districts.

"The region has the potential to become the largest economic hub of the country in terms of population. However, no progress has been made in this area till today due to the lack of smooth communication systems."

Kazi Aminul Haque further said, "Padma Bridge has facilitated trade between the southern districts and the capital. With the railway connection, there will be further trade development.

"All the major industrial groups of the country have bought land on both banks of the Rupsha River from Khulna to Jayamoni in Mongla. Already some cylinder gas factories have started their operations. Others have started building various industrial establishments."

"A huge number of reconditioned cars are being imported through here. Frozen fish and jute are being exported. Transportation of garments has also started. An airport is being constructed between Mongla port and Khulna city. If gas supply is ensured, there will be no impediment to the progress of the industries here," he added.

Mongla Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral Mir Ershad Ali said the multimodal communication system on sea, road and railway is being opened up for Mongla Port.

"As a result, transportation of goods will be much easier. The cost and time of transportation of goods will also be reduced a lot," he added

Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujon has said the opening of the Khulna-Mongla railway will increase the trade opportunity for India, Nepal and Bhutan through transit facility and there will be an opportunity to import and export goods at low costs through the Mongla port.

This will increase government revenue, create new employment opportunities and develop the tourism industry, the minister added.

Additional Chief Engineer of Khulna-Mongla Rail Project Md Ariful Islam said the project will be inaugurated on 9 November, but all work will be completed by 31 October.

The project deadline was 31 December. All tests will be completed within that period, he added.

According to railway sources, the government took up the project of constructing railway tracts from Phultala railway station in Khulna to Mongla port in 2010 to facilitate the transportation of goods to India, Nepal and Bhutan under the transit facility.

The project was approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on 21 December 2010.

Indian contracting companies Larsen & Turbo and Ircon International are implementing the project with loan assistance from the Government of India.

Initially, the cost of the project was estimated at Tk3,801.61 crore. The project was scheduled to be completed in December 2013. The cost of the latest project after several extensions now stands at Tk4,260.88 crore.

Nine platforms have been built up to Phultala-Mongla. Besides, the construction of 107 small bridges and nine underpasses has been completed. The length of this railway is 91 km.