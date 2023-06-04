PM Hasina flags off new intercity train 'Chilahati Express' on Dhaka-Chilahati route

Photo: Screenshot from Bangladesh Awami League&#039;s official Facebook page.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (4 June) inaugurated a new passenger train - Chilahati Express, which will run on the Chilahati-Dhaka-Chilahati route.

The premier launched the operation of the train by blowing a whistle and waving a flag at a ceremony held at Chilahati Railway Station in Nilphamari as the chief guest, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

The new Chilahati Express, having the capacity of carrying 800 passengers with modern facilities, will ply across the Chilahati-Dhaka-Chilahati route six-day in a week.

Chilahati Railway Station is an important intersection in the Nilphamari district as the Haldibari-Chilahati route was revived to resume rail communication between Bangladesh and India.

Alongside goods-laden wagons, the inter-country Mitali Express is running on this route.

Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah moderated the ceremony, while railway secretary Dr Md Humayun Kabir delivered a welcome address. Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan, MP, also spoke on the occasion.

A video documentary on the Bangladesh Railway (BR) was screened.

Since 2009 after assuming power, the Awami League government in the last 14 years has installed a total of 740km of new railway tracks, while converting 280km of rail tracks into dual-gauge and rehabilitated 1308km rail tracks.

During the period, a total of 114 locomotives were collected for the Bangladesh Railway (BR) along with 623 new passenger carriages and 516 goods-carrying wagons.

In addition, the signalling systems of 130 railway stations have been modernised.

Now, 142 new trains are running for passengers' movement.

