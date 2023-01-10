Train services via Padma Bridge from June: Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 January, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2023, 05:48 pm

Train services via Padma Bridge from June: Minister

TBS Report
10 January, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2023, 05:48 pm
Photo: Mumit M
Photo: Mumit M

Train services between Dhaka and Faridpur's Bhanga using the Padma Bridge will begin in June this year, said Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan on Tuesday (10 January).

"We are hopeful to start train services from Dhaka to Faridpur Bhanga in June. Efforts are underway to meet that target," the minister announced after inspecting the progress of the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project at the Dogachi area of Sreenagar upazila in Munshiganj.

He said, "Laying of the railway tracks of the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project is progressing at a fast pace. The overall progress of the project now stands at 73%."

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

"Train movement between Kamlapur-Gandaria remains suspended to ensure a smooth working environment.

"Construction works on the Dhaka-Mawa part of the project now pose the biggest challenge for us," the minister added. 

He also told reporters that he is satisfied with the progress of the project and the pace it has been advancing in recent times.

The full length of the Padma Bridge rail link is about 169km from Dhaka to Jessore.

The cost of the project is estimated to be around Tk39,247 crore, with the Bangladesh government financing about Tk18,000 crore and the Chinese government providing the rest of the money.

 

