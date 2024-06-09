Mitali Express between Bangladesh, India temporarily cancelled due to Eid

South Asia

TBS Report
09 June, 2024, 09:40 am
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 09:59 am

All journeys of Miltali Express from Dhaka-New Jalpaiguri and New Jalpaiguri-Dhaka have been cancelled from 12 June to 20 June

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Railway and Indian Railway have cancelled Mitali Express, train no. 13132/13131, ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha celebration. 

As a result, all journeys of Miltali Express from Dhaka-New Jalpaiguri and New Jalpaiguri-Dhaka have been cancelled from 12 June to 20 June, reports Northeast Today.

The services will resume after the end of Eid festivities. 

The decision aims to accommodate the festive celebrations and facilitate travel arrangements.

