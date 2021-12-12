Bus route rationalisation: 8 individuals, organisations interested in operating 157 buses

12 December, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 09:58 pm

TBS file photo
TBS file photo

Eight individuals and organisations have expressed interest in operating 157 buses on the first test route from the capital's Ghatarchar to Motijheel via Kanchpur in the bus route rationalisation programme to be launched on 26 December.

Trans Silva, Iqbal Enterprise, ML Lovely Paribahan, Rajanigandha Paribahan, Jahan Enterprise, and HR Transport Agency are interested in operating on this pilot test run, 38, two, four, one, six, one, 100, and five buses, respectively.

Mostafa Helal Kabir has expressed interest in operating six buses while Mohammad Oliullah would like to launch one bus.

Interested individuals and organisations have submitted a letter of interest to the office of the Dhaka Transport Coordinating Authority which is responsible for implementing bus route rationalisation activities in the city.

Welcoming their interest in the pilot route, Dhaka South Mayor, Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, said, "In response to our call, eight individuals and organisations have expressed their interest within the stipulated time, which is very positive and encouraging."

After scrutinising these letters of interest, authorities will approve the buses required on this route, he added.

