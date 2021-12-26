Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey  

TBS Report 
26 December, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 12:26 pm

Photo: TBS
Aimed at streamlining the capital's public transport system, the bus route rationalisation initiative, Dhaka Nagar Paribahan started its pilot operation Sunday (26 December).

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader virtually inaugurated the piloting of the bus franchise system around 11:30am at Mohammadpur BRTC Counter.

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam were also present at the inauguration event. 

"All kinds of cooperation will be provided (from ministry) to build an orderly and modern public transport system," Qader said during the inauguration. 

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan will initially start operating with 50 buses on a 21km route from Ghatarchar to Kanchpur. 

The 21km route covers Bosila, Mohammadpur, Elephant Road, Shahbagh, Paltan and Motijheel.

The buses make use of an e-ticketing system and bus drivers have special uniforms.

"A total of 100 buses have been approved to ply on the route from Ghatarchar to Motijheel via Kanchpur," DSCC Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh told reporters on 19 December following the 20th meeting of the Bus Route Rationalisation Committee. 

Photo: TBS
Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam and other members of the bus route rationalisation committee were present at that meeting.

Taposh had also warned that no unauthorised buses will be allowed to run in Dhaka metropolis.

Of the 50 buses set to run from Sunday, 30 are BRTC double-decker buses while 20 buses belong to Trans Silva.

Photo: TBS
A total of eight transport companies applied seeking approval to run their buses on this route, Taposh said and added that they selected four after scrutiny.

Among private transport companies, 60 buses of Jahan Enterprise and five buses of HR transport secured approval.

The bus fare on this route will be Tk2.15 per kilometre. There will be 40 passenger sheds and 16 bus bays on this route.

