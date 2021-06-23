Battery-run rickshaws to be demechanised 

Transport

TBS Report
23 June, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 05:53 pm

Battery-run rickshaws to be demechanised 

The decision was made in the third meeting of the task force that was formed to strengthen the proper management in the road transport sector

TBS Report
23 June, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 05:53 pm
Battery-run rickshaws to be demechanised 

The authorities have decided to remove batteries and other machinery from the motorized rickshaws across the country.

The decision was made in the third meeting of the task force that was formed to strengthen the proper management in the road transport sector and control road mishaps on the highways.

The meeting was held at the conference hall of the home ministry this afternoon.

The ministry had earlier banned movement of battery-run rickshaws across the country to prevent untoward incidents on the highways.

It made it clear that the authorities will take action against those paddle-run three-wheelers that were equipped with machinery, like battery and motor.  

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Battery-run rickshaws / motorized rickshaws

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

33m | Videos
TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

2h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

3h | Videos
TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

2
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

3
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme

4
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

5
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

6
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder