Battery-run rickshaws to be demechanised 

The authorities have decided to remove batteries and other machinery from the motorized rickshaws across the country.

The decision was made in the third meeting of the task force that was formed to strengthen the proper management in the road transport sector and control road mishaps on the highways.

The meeting was held at the conference hall of the home ministry this afternoon.

The ministry had earlier banned movement of battery-run rickshaws across the country to prevent untoward incidents on the highways.

It made it clear that the authorities will take action against those paddle-run three-wheelers that were equipped with machinery, like battery and motor.