Battery-run rickshaw pullers block Badda road

Drivers of battery-run rickshaws on Saturday have blocked North Badda road demanding to abolish the new policy of reinstating all converted paddle rickshaws.

They demanded to retain their vehicles as they are now and continue to operate in alleys.

The protest caused a severe traffic jam in the capital's North Badda, Shahjadpur and Baridhara as vehicles ground to a halt.

Earlier, the government had announced that it would remove batteries and other machinery from the motorized rickshaws across the country.

The decision was made in the third meeting of the task force that was formed to strengthen the proper management in the road transport sector and control road mishaps on the highways.

The ministry had banned battery-run rickshaws earlier across the country to prevent untoward incidents on the highways.