Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

Bangladesh entered a new era today as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the country's first-ever elevated metro rail in the capital Dhaka.

The premier opened the 11.73 km part of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-6 of the metro rail project from Diabari to Agargaon by unveiling its plaque at Diabari in the city on Wednesday (28 December).

PM Hasina inaugurated the operation of the first phase of the project-- Uttara to Agargaon--at 11:00 am from Uttara sector-15 playground.

She will take the first official ride from Diabari of Uttara to Agargaon after buying a ticket. Marking the occasion, she also unveiled a commemorative stamp and a banknote.

The metro train thrill: A metro train is heading towards Agargaon from the Uttara North station under an integrated test run ahead of the inauguration slated for late-December. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh is the third country in South Asia to operate metro rail service - being a late starter in the expensive and complicated venture compared to neighboring India which got its first metro commissioned in 1984 in Kolkata. Pakistan started its first metro in Lahore just two years ago.

The much-awaited Dhaka Metro Rail service – built involving Tk33,472 crore, would be open to city dwellers from tomorrow.

Mariam Afiza will be the first operator of the metro train as the general people can start riding it from Thursday (29 December).

Initially, the metro train will run from 8 am to 12 noon every day from Uttara to Agargaon stations without any stoppage. State-owned Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) will operate 30 double decker buses to transport passengers from and to metro rail stations.

It will initially take 10 minutes to reach Agargaon from Uttara on metro rail and 17 minutes once all stations are opened, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said Tuesday.

The metro rail route from Agargaon to Motijheel will be completed within December 2023 and the part from Motijheel to Kamalapur by 2025. After the metro rail project is completed, the distance from Uttara to Kamalapur will be 22 kilometres, he added.

Dos and Don'ts

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) issued a set of restrictions for the public including a ban on smoking or food intake whilst at the Metro stations.

Metro trains, platforms and the entire station area have been declared smoke-free. So passengers cannot smoke while taking the Metro rail services nor indulge in food and beverages on platforms and stations.

Littering at the railway premises except in designated trash cans is prohibited. Besides that, passengers have been advised against spitting after chewing betel leaf to prevent polluting the station.

Infographic: TBS

Beggars will not be allowed to enter the Metro rail premises. Ferrying any kind of goods, especially bulky ones is barred. Carrying firearms, pets, and transporting dangerous goods is strictly prohibited.

Male passengers will not be allowed to board on women's coaches of the Metro rail. Reserved seats for the elderly and people with special needs in each coach cannot be occupied by others. Occupying more than one seat is also barred.

Posters, banners and graffiti have been banned to maintain the overall beauty of the station.

How to buy tickets

Passengers have to buy tickets from the second floor of the three-storied stations which are set up at short distances along the rail track. From the third floor, they will board the train that will initially operate on an 11km rail track from Uttara to Agargaon. After reaching the destination, passengers have to leave the platform using the ticket once again.

Photo: MumitM/TBS

Metro rail fares have already been fixed at Tk5 per kilometer with a minimum fare of Tk20. One can travel by the Metro train using a Single Journey Ticket and MRT Pass. Single Journey Tickets can be bought automatically from the Ticket Vending Machine (TVM). Those who cannot use it can get their tickets from the Ticket Office Machine (TOM) with the help of a seller. A maximum of five tickets can be bought at once from the two ticketing counters.

MRT Pass holders can enter the platform by scanning their pass at designated scanners at the entrance to the pass-paid zone. After reaching the destination station and scanning the card again, the fixed fare will be deducted before they exit the station.

In case of a Single Journey Ticket, an MRT pass will be provided. Passengers can exit the station after entering the platform and punching this card.