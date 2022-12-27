No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free

TBS Report 
27 December, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2022, 03:11 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The metro trains will not facilitate students with halved transport fares. 

However, the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) coaches will be free of charge for freedom fighters. 

The buyers of MRT pass will get a 10% discount, said Roads, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader during a press briefing at the Metro Rail's Agargaon station on Tuesday (27 December).

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The metro rail will also be free for children with a height of 90 cm and below. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Passengers of metro trains will not be allowed to carry pets while travelling. 

The fare of Metro Rail will be Tk5 per kilometre and according to that calculation, the fare from Agargaon to Uttara will be Tk60, said Quader during the press briefing. 

It will now take 10 minutes to reach from Uttara to Agargaon on Metro Rail and will take 17 minutes once all stations are opened, he added.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Earlier on Monday, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) issued a set of restrictions for the public including a ban on smoking or eating whilst at the Metro station which will be inaugurated by the prime minister on 28 December.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Metro Rail at 11am Wednesday at Uttara's Sector Number 15.

