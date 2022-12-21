Touchstone idol weighing 301kg recovered from Dinajpur

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered a touchstone idol weighing 301kg from Phulbari upazila in the district on Tuesday afternoon.

Locals said workers found the idol while digging soil under a government project along the Amra border in Kazihal union of the upazila.

Being informed, a team of the BGB-29 led by Commandant Lieutenant Colonel Alamgir Kabir rushed to the spot and recovered the idol, they said.

BGB Officer Alamgir said the market price of the idol is around Tk3 crore.