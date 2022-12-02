Tk43,500 crore additionally required for fertiliser subsidies

A total of Tk45,000 crore is required for subsidies in the fertiliser sector. However, the allocation is only Tk15,300 crore.

The agriculture ministry sent a letter to the finance ministry last week in this regard. Agri Minister Mohammad Abdur Razzaque also met Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday to discuss the issue.

Previously in August, the government raised the price of Urea fertiliser to Tk22 per kilogram from Tk16 for farmers due to a global price hike.

With the global price hike, the amount of subsidy also increased.

In the fiscal year 2020-21 the subsidy cost for Urea was Tk7,717 crore, whereas Tk28,000 crore was spent as subsidy in the financial year 2021-22.