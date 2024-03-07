TIB expresses concerns over BRTA ‘denying truth instead of taking action’ against corruption

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has expressed concerns that the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has been denying the truth instead of taking appropriate action against corruption.

In a statement today (7 March), the TIB said it is concerning that the BRTA has been "denying the truth instead of taking appropriate actions based on facts, shielding irregularities and corruption and hindering the implementation of zero tolerance towards corruption declared by the government."

The statement comes after the BRTA rejected TIB's report alleging bribery during motor vehicle registration, and issuance and renewal of fitness certificates and route permits, dismissing it as motivated and assumption-based.

"The image of the government along with the BRTA has been tarnished by the TIB report. It is requested that you refrain from publishing such reports in the future, which may cause confusion in the public mind and tarnish the image of the government," BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder warned during a press conference at BRTA's Banani office yesterday (6 March).

A TIB report released on Tuesday (5 March) stated that 52.9% of passenger buses paid bribes to the BRTA to renew their registrations and licences. The BRTA illegally collects Tk17,619 in bribes per bus every month. Consequently, the regulatory body unlawfully accumulates Tk900 crore annually, it said.

Clarifying its position, the TIB said today that its research follows the practices of social science research to collect qualitative and quantitative data from individuals directly or indirectly associated with privately-owned bus transport businesses, as well as input from civil society representatives, service users, experts, and media workers with experience in this matter.

"The survey incorporated in the study gathered and analysed data from bus owners, staff/labourers, and passengers via structured questionnaires. The data collection for the survey spanned 32 districts, selected through representative sampling from the total 64 districts," reads the statement.