Peaceful dissent protests constitutional rights, not crimes: TIB

Peaceful dissent and demonstrations to address demands are constitutional rights, not crimes, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) said in a statement today (25 July).

The organisation also emphasised that using force to repress the recent quota reformation movement of the students for government jobs and the unprecedented death and havoc exacerbated by the wrongdoings of the interested groups during the movement depicts the acute governance deficits.

Calling upon the government to take corrective lessons from the prevailing crisis, the anti-corruption watchdog has also urged the government to immediately stop repressive measures against the students and immediately announce acceptance of the students' all legitimate demands while also coming out of the path of abduction and repression.

In addition, TIB called for holding a dialogue with the full group of coordinators to develop a mutually agreed road map for enforcement of the government's commitments.

"During and after the quota reformation movement for the government job, the death of 200 people have been recorded," the TIB stated.

Speaking about the matter, TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said the peaceful movement with the logical demands suddenly turned into a violent and bloody one due the provocation of the high-level leadership of the government.

"The constitution gives people the right to express dissent, carry out rallies, stage protest, and peaceful demonstration as a part of movement to fulfil demands – but what can be more disappointing than reminding this to a democratic government!

"In fact, we have become the witness of a massive loss of lives and mayhem on the state's properties revolving around the movement that has been described as peaceful by the government itself and this situation manifested the acute lack of good governance and accountability," he said.

"Even more alarming," he continued, "is that more death news is coming on people including children and teenagers who were not in the protest. It is one of the important questions of the time that whether the responsible individuals be held accountable for the death of those who died at point blank shooting or at their own home or rooftop, along with the death of others".

On the other hand, the TIB chief said the judicial commission will only investigate the six death incidents that happened on 16 July.

"So, are the rest of our lives worthless? Should we accept dying by bullets at home and accept it as regular normal events?"

Citing media reports, TIB said the students participated in the peaceful quota reformation movement are constantly under the fear of arrest, abduction, and physical-mental torture. The students have been tortured after abduction by the groups identifying as law enforcers; these are clear by the remarks of the students returned.

In this regard, Iftekharuzzaman said, "The responsible ones of the government, including the ministers, have admitted that no students have been involved in any atrocities. Despite this, illegal abduction of the students by the law enforcement agencies is nothing but a total disregard for the constitutional right to civilian protest and movement."

He said a fearful situation is being created for the freedom of speech of the general public and the students.

Demanding that the government must take steps, Iftekharuzzaman said the government must immediately accept the legitimate demand of the students while avoiding the path of retaliation and creating an environment for a dialogue.

He also questioned the recent arrest and charges against the protesters and called upon the government not to turn it into a 'festivity' of arrest and harassing people.

Iftekharuzzaman said, "The shutting down of internet to repress the movement as suicidal decision."

"The way all the citizens of the country have been cut off of the internet service violating the digital rights and detaching from the rest of the world on the subterfuge of the arson attack on the data centre, it can be easily assuming that the main purpose of it is to obstruct the free flow of information and expression."

"The access to the internet is not a special opportunity but, in reality, rights- the government entity has started to forget this. Financial transactions and the banking system, export business have faced massive damage within and outside the country, and people have faced difficulties in accessing essential services like gas and electricity due to the internet service cut off-who will take responsibility for this?" he added