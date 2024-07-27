There is a corrupt slice in each of us

Illustration: TBS

Scenario one: Imagine you are in the office, and your child calls you, saying – Papa, I need a printout of Bangladesh's map today; this is my homework tomorrow; please bring a printout.

What would you have done? Wouldn't you get a printout from your office printer for your child?

You might say – what the heck; this is just a piece of paper and some ink.

But still, the piece of paper and ink are office property, not yours.

Wouldn't you term it a tiny little act of corruption? I would.

Scenario two: Imagine you just finished attending a seminar where you needed to use a pen and a marker. The organisers gave you a free notebook, a pen, and possibly a bag. When you were wrapping up from the session, you consciously put two markers inside the bag as if those were also yours.

Clearly, you pinched the markers which belonged to the organisers.

Would you term this tiny act of pinching corruption?

You should; it is stealing.

Scenario three: Imagine you rented a rickshaw. The fare is Tk100. After reaching your destination, you intentionally pay the rickshaw-puller Tk90, saying you have no more money. He forgives you and receives 90, but you just cheated him with Tk10.

What would you term this type of act? If not corruption?

Scenario four: Imagine you are a contractor carpeting a one-kilometre-long road. The budget is, say, Tk1 crore. You send Tk20 lakh for the work and bill the government Tk1 crore.

What would you term this piece of action? Corruption, no?

The above tiny acts of corruption are performed by tiny common people. We are all in it. From bribing officials to expedite services in government offices to securing jobs or promotions, we are rampant in it.

We use connections or give bribes to get our children admitted to reputable schools. We pay extra money to hospital officials for better care or quicker services. We pay utility workers to overlook metre tampering or expedite service installations and repairs.

We cheat on exams, or our parents bribe officials for better grades or results. We obtain false educational certificates or degrees through bribes. We create fake documents or alter official records for personal gain, such as manipulating land ownership documents. We use government vehicles for personal use. Our political candidates or supporters offer money and gifts to influence voters during elections.

This is us. We all have a slice of corruption in our lifestyle.

Now let us look at two different scenarios.

Scenario five: Imagine you are a big importer of sugar, onions, and edible oil. You also have great ties with other importers of the same items. Suddenly, you and your importers' club decide to make an extra profit of Tk500 crore.

So, you stop releasing sugar, onions, and edible oil from your warehouses.

The prices of these food items skyrocket, and you earn your buck.

What would you call it? Ethical business? Nope. This is humongous corruption caused by an indifferent attitude towards public welfare.

Scenario six: Imagine you borrow Tk200 crore to set up a garment business. When the loan is sanctioned, you first purchase a big piece of land and an enormously expensive luxury car that has nothing to do with your business. You already had land and cars.

What would you call that? A business strategy? Neh; this is corruption with depositors' hard-earned money. And you will probably default and get away with it by using your connections in the power echelons.

See! We are all in it. Probably, only the ultra-poor and the mentally disabled persons are not in. And the ultra-poor are poor because we all are in it.

Ekram Kabir is a storyteller. [email protected].

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.