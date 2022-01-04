Three teenagers killed in Uttara house fire 

Three teenagers were killed as a fire broke out at a house in Uttara's Khalpar area during the early hours of Tuesday.

The deceased are, Mohammad Jahangir, 19, Ruma Akter, 17, and Afrin, 14, confirmed Deputy Assistant Director (media) of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters Shahjahan Sikder to The Business Standard. 

"The fire broke out around 4:20am at Suruj Mia's house at Manik Slum in the city's Uttara area.

"On information, three units of firefighters rushed to the spot and managed to put out the flame at 5:40am," he added. 

"The fire might have originated from an electric short-circuit. Things will be clear after investigation," he said.

The fire service official said the bodies were recovered from the spot and handed over to the concerned police station for further proceedings.

Uttara / Fire accident / Dhaka / Fire Service and Civil Defence / dead bodies

