Fire breaks out at Dhanmondi's Forest Lounge restaurant, doused after 90 minutes

A fire broke out today morning (25 July) at Forest Lounge, a restaurant in the capital's Dhanmondi.

Firefighters managed to douse the blaze around 6:30am, after one and a half hours.

"We were informed about the fire around 4:45am and four units of Mohammadpur and Hazaribag fire stations rushed to the spot to control the blaze," said Khaleda Yeasmin, duty officer of fire service headquarter control room.

"The extent of the damage was not immediately known," she added.

However, no casualty was reported in the incident, she said.