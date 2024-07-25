Fire breaks out at Dhanmondi's Forest Lounge restaurant, doused after 90 minutes

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 July, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2024, 12:32 pm

Related News

Fire breaks out at Dhanmondi's Forest Lounge restaurant, doused after 90 minutes

TBS Report
25 July, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2024, 12:32 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

A fire broke out today morning (25 July) at Forest Lounge, a restaurant in the capital's Dhanmondi.

Firefighters managed to douse the blaze around 6:30am, after one and a half hours.

"We were informed about the fire around 4:45am and four units of Mohammadpur and Hazaribag fire stations rushed to the spot to control the blaze," said Khaleda Yeasmin, duty officer of fire service headquarter control room.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The extent of the damage was not immediately known," she added. 

However, no casualty was reported in the incident, she said.

Top News

fire / Fire accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Qutub Shahi Tombs have mausoleums of the Qutub Shahi dynasty. PHOTO: TAREQ ONU

Hyderabad, the city of Nizams

4h | Explorer
The last of the fax machines in Dhaka

The last of the fax machines in Dhaka

12h | Panorama
Why must the prepaid electricity metre users suffer?

Why must the prepaid electricity metre users suffer?

12h | Panorama
Wedding bells ring soundless

Wedding bells ring soundless

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

6d | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

6d | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos