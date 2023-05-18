3-day tourism fair kicks off in Dhaka

A three-day long travel and tourism fair titled "Air Astra Dhaka Travel Mart-2023" has started at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka in the capital.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid inaugurated the fair as the chief guest on Thursday.

Travel and tourism publication The Bangladesh Monitor organised the 18th edition of Dhaka Travel Mart.

In his speech at the inauguration, KM Khalid said, "Geo-natural features, historical and cultural heritage are the great assets of the tourism industry of Bangladesh. Only through proper planning, and coordinated efforts can we benefit from these resources."

The tourism master plan of the country is awaiting approval. If this is implemented it will revolutionise the tourism industry, the state minister added.

Photo: TBS

As many as 50 organisations representing national tourism organisations, airlines, tour operators, hotels, resorts, travel agencies, online travel agencies, financial institutions, and healthcare service providers from home and abroad will participate and showcase their products and services in 65 stalls and seven pavilions in the fair.

At the inauguration, The Bangladesh Monitor Editor Kazi Wahidul Alam said, "Our main objective is to bring together the stakeholders and provide a platform for their mutual interaction to facilitate the overall development of tourism in the country. Dhaka Travel Mart is an opportunity for the sellers to showcase and promote their travel products and services while buyers can also choose their needed services directly."

India, Nepal, Malaysia, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Oman, UAE, and Bangladesh are participating in the fair. Visitors can enjoy attractive offers from participating organisations, including discounts on air and hotel tickets, tour packages, etc.

Kahandokar Arif Ul Islam, assistant manager of marketing and sales of Air Astra, told The Business Standard (TBS) there is a package of a free two-night stay at a hotel in Cox's Bazar with air tickets, including a Dhaka-Cox's Bazar return ticket for two persons. Besides, there is a 20% discount on air tickets for all domestic destinations. EBL Platinum cardholders can get a further 20% cash back.

Mes-bah-ul- Islam, head of marketing and sales of Novoair, told TBS Novoair is providing a 15% discount on all routes. Apart from that, if someone purchases a two-way Dhaka-Cox's Bazar ticket, he will enjoy a free stay at a hotel in Cox's Bazar for two days.

The fair will be open for visitors from 10am to 8pm every day. The entry fee has been fixed at Tk50 per person.

The fair is supported by Air Astra as the title sponsor while US-Bangla Airlines and Eastern Bank Ltd are the premium sponsor and the banking partner respectively.