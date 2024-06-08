Modi's oath-taking: PM Hasina warmly received by India as first 'distinguished' guest

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrives in India as a distinguised guest for Indian PM Modi's swearign in ceremony. Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today set foot in New Delhi for the swearing-in ceremony of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Council of Ministers.

As the first "distinguished" guest, PM Hasina was warmly received by India as she arrived in New Delhi.

"This visit of one of our most valued partners will further strengthen Bangladesh-India close and deep-rooted bonds of friendship," said the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday.

The visit of the leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his third consecutive term is in keeping with the highest priority accorded by India to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'SAGAR' vision, said MEA.

The oath-taking of Prime Minister Modi and the Council of Ministers following the general elections 2024 is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

On the occasion, leaders from India's neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have been cordially invited as "distinguished" guests.

President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe; President of Maldives Dr. Mohamed Muizzu; Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif; Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina; Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth; Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'; and Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay, have accepted the invitation to attend.

In addition to participating in the swearing-in ceremony, the leaders will attend a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the same evening.

She will leave New Delhi for home on Monday, and she is scheduled to reach Dhaka at 8pm.