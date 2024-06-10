Sheikh Hasina, Modi hope to further deepen Bangladesh-India relations

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India have reached a new height under the prudent leadership of Sheikh Hasina and Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before their bilateral talk, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. File photo: HT
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before their bilateral talk, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. File photo: HT

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, have expressed their desire for bilateral relations between their two countries to deepen further in the future.

"The two leaders have expressed their hopes that the existing bilateral relations will be deepened further in the days to come," Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud told in a news briefing during the early hours today (10 June).

The expectations were shared during a one-to-one meeting (tete-e-tete) between the two prime ministers after the swearing-in ceremony of Modi's cabinet on Sunday (9 June) evening.

During the meeting which was held in a very warm and friendly atmosphere, the Bangladesh prime minister invited her Indian counterpart to visit Dhaka at his convenient time, Hasan said.

The foreign minister said the two premiers later attended the banquet hosted by Indian President Smt. Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Senior Indian ministers, Bangladesh delegation, invited heads of the other governments and states attended the dinner where they held brief interactions, he said.

Hasan said they also had exchanged pleasantries during the reception.

Replying to a query about expectations from each other as the Modi government have run his state for the last 10 years along with Sheikh Hasina's tenure for already 15 years in Bangladesh, the foreign minister said that Bangladesh and India have multifaceted relations.

"Many issues are involved between the two countries. As both the governments continue, there are some benefits in doing work together," he said.

The people from both the countries are being benefitted in terms of different aspects that include connectivity from the friendly relations of both the nations, he added.

"Our multi-dimensional deep relations will spread and deepen further in the future," Hasan hoped.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Md Mustafizur Rahman and PM's Press Secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan were present, among others, at the briefing.

The  Bangladesh Prime Minister arrived in New Delhi on Saturday to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new Indian government at the invitation of her Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi.

Two separate bilateral meetings will be held between Bangladesh Prime Minister and President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Indian External Affairs Minister this morning at her Place of Residence here

Sheikh Hasina is expected to leave the Indian capital for Dhaka this afternoon.

