630 landless families to get govt houses in Gaibandha

As many as 630 landless and homeless people from seven upazilas of Gaibandha will get semi-pucca houses from the government next Tuesday.

Of them, 405 semi pucca houses were built in four upazilas and 225 houses were built for living in Sundarganj upazila by replacing dilapidated barracks.

This was disclosed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC-Revenue) Md Jahid Hasan Siddique at a press briefing regarding the house distribution to the landless and homeless families at his conference room of the Collectorate Building here this noon as the focal person of the district administration.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADC-Revenue said as per the mission and vision of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina no person of the country would remain homeless and landless on the Mujib Year.

Pragmatic measures were taken to build semi pucca houses for the homeless and landless people across the country on the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Accordingly, as many as 18, 566 houses would be handed over to the landless and homeless families across the country on 11 June – second step of fifth phase of Ashrayan project.

Not only that, Saghata and Fulchhari upazilas of the district would be declared as homeless and landless upazilas by the prime minister on 11 June, he added.

Earlier, Gobindaganj, Sadullapur, Palashbari, Sadar and Sundarganj upazilas of the district were announced as homeless and landless people, he added.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to make the announcement next Tuesday, the ADC concluded.

Assistant Commissioner (Land) of Sadar upazila Sultana Razia and Revenue Deputy Collector Taposh Chakrabarty were also present on the occasion.

Over 100 journalists of print and electronic media took part in the press briefing.