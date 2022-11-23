Huawei to connect 120m in rural areas by 2025

Telecom

TBS Report
23 November, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 09:26 pm

Related News

Huawei to connect 120m in rural areas by 2025

TBS Report
23 November, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 09:26 pm
A smartphone with the Huawei and 5G network logo is seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture taken 29 January 2020. Photo:REUTERS
A smartphone with the Huawei and 5G network logo is seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture taken 29 January 2020. Photo:REUTERS

Chinese technology giant Huawei has taken initiatives to bring connectivity to about 120 million people in remote areas of over 80 countries, including Bangladesh, by 2025.

In order to achieve this target, Huawei has already signed a global commitment to join the International Telecommunication Union's Partner2Connect digital alliance, said Huawei Chairman Liang Hua at its sustainability forum, "Connectivity+: Innovate for Impact", held in Shenzhen, China and online, on Wednesday.

"The challenge of digital inclusion continues as nearly 2.7 billion people across the globe are still left offline. For equal inclusion and sustainable growth, Huawei plans to bring 120 million people under connectivity by 2025," said Liang Hua. 

In the keynote address, Liang Hua said "Connectivity will be more than just a tool for convenient communications. Together with digital technologies like cloud and AI, connectivity will help bring everyone into the digital world, and provide them access to more information and skills, better services, and wider business opportunities. This will, in turn, drive further social and economic development."

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar virtually joined the event as a panel discussant.

Senior leaders of the International Telecommunication Union and United Nations, telecom ministers and regulators of Cambodia, Nigeria, and Pakistan, and business leaders, partners, experts, and customers from China, South Africa, Belgium, and Germany also joined the programme. 

In the panel discussion, the forum explored how ICT innovation could unleash the business and social value of connectivity and drive sustainability in the digital economy era. 

Mustafa Jabbar said the primary objective of the telecommunications industry is to connect the whole population of Bangladesh.

"We understand that connectivity is the key to success in every sector whether it is education, industrial, or textiles. Wherever connections are established, prospects and relationships flourish, triggering socioeconomic development," he said. 

Siddharth Chatterjee, United Nations resident coordinator in China, called for multi-stakeholder partnerships of policymakers, the private sector, academia, and civil society to close the sobering reality of a digital divide which excluded a third of the global population. 

"Our dynamic world urgently needs improved digital cooperation to capitalise on the transformational potential of technology to create new jobs, boost financial inclusion, close the gender gap, spur a green recovery, and redesign our world to be more prosperous and inclusive," he said. 
 

Bangladesh

Huawei / connection

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A plan led by G7 countries, dubbed &quot;Global Shield,&quot; was also launched during the conference, but critics called it a &quot;distraction&quot; from a real loss and damage fund. Photo: DW

COP27 'loss and damage' fund: What's in it for South Asia?

8h | Panorama
Md Nazmul Avi Hossain &amp; Dr Iyanatul Islam. Illustration: TBS

The risks of obsessing over controlling inflation

10h | Panorama
The craft involves using fingers and nails delicately. But sometimes Jibon uses modified chopsticks for the job too. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Of Jibon and sand: Inside the world of sand art animation in Bangladesh

13h | Panorama
Despite the Animal Welfare Act 2019, neither did killing or torture of dogs come to an end, nor is it going to stop, despite the fact that a large number of people sympathise with dogs. Photo: TBS

How can we end the killing and torture of dogs?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

26m | Videos
Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

26m | Videos
Son of Liberian president wins US

Son of Liberian president wins US

1h | Videos
Protests spreading in Iran despite crackdown

Protests spreading in Iran despite crackdown

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

6
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world