Teesta flowing above danger level with India opening barrage gates

Bangladesh

UNB
20 August, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2021, 09:55 pm

Related News

Teesta flowing above danger level with India opening barrage gates

UNB
20 August, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2021, 09:55 pm
Representational Image. Filephoto.
Representational Image. Filephoto.

Water level of the Teesta River in Lalmonirhat and surrounding areas  is flowing above the  danger level triggered by onrush of water from upstream.

According to the source of the Flood Forecasting Warning Center of Water Development Board, "Water level at the  river  crossed the danger mark and is flowing 8 cm above its danger mark around 9am."

The low-lying areas around the Teesta Barrage including Dahagram of Patgram Upazila, Gaddimari of Hatibandha Upazila, Singimari, Sinduna, Dauabari of Patikapara, Votmari of Kaliganj Upazila, Shailmari, Nohali, Charbairati, Choraha of Mahishkhocha Union of Aditmari Upazila, Rajpur of South Balapara and  Gokunda Union have been inundated as a result.

Meanwhile, 44 gates of the Teesta Barrage on the Indian side have been kept open to control the flow of water. Abdullah Al Mamun, an executive of the Water Development Board confirmed the information to UNB.

Top News

Teesta / Flood / Water level

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

2d | Videos
Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

2d | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

2d | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Corporates

E-Orange owner, her husband sent to jail