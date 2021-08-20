Teesta flowing above danger level with India opening barrage gates

Water level of the Teesta River in Lalmonirhat and surrounding areas is flowing above the danger level triggered by onrush of water from upstream.

According to the source of the Flood Forecasting Warning Center of Water Development Board, "Water level at the river crossed the danger mark and is flowing 8 cm above its danger mark around 9am."

The low-lying areas around the Teesta Barrage including Dahagram of Patgram Upazila, Gaddimari of Hatibandha Upazila, Singimari, Sinduna, Dauabari of Patikapara, Votmari of Kaliganj Upazila, Shailmari, Nohali, Charbairati, Choraha of Mahishkhocha Union of Aditmari Upazila, Rajpur of South Balapara and Gokunda Union have been inundated as a result.

Meanwhile, 44 gates of the Teesta Barrage on the Indian side have been kept open to control the flow of water. Abdullah Al Mamun, an executive of the Water Development Board confirmed the information to UNB.