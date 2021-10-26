Technology Olympics ‘WCIT 2021’ starts 11 Nov

Technology Olympics ‘WCIT 2021’ starts 11 Nov

The 25th edition of the World Congress on Information Technology, WCIT 2021, is going to be held in Dhaka from 11-14 November.

The 4-day technology olympics will be jointly organised by the Department of Information and Communication Technology, Bangladesh Computer Council and Bangladesh Computer Society (BCS), Asiatic Business Digital Innovations Lead Ahsan Ahmed Chowdhury confirmed in a press conference held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital on Tuesday.

Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS), e-CAB, Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB) and BACCO will be the organizing partner of the event.

State Minister for Information Communication and Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, while speaking as the chief guest today, said, "We are taking technology to the doorsteps of people through various initiatives. We want to use the power of technology as a tool to establish equality in human society."

Senior Secretary of the ICT Department NM Ziaul Alam, Executive Director of the Bangladesh Computer Council Md Abdul Mannan and President of Bangladesh Computer Society Shahid U Munir also spoke at the press conference.

The congress will have a total of 30 seminars, ministerial conferences and B2B sessions.

To participate in the session online and for more information, visit www.wcit2021.org.bd.

