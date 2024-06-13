Orion offers quality refrigerators at affordable prices

Orion Home Appliance Limited entered Bangladesh's electronics market in 2021, offering products such as refrigerators, air conditioners, televisions, and various home appliances. In an interview with The Business Standard, Md Abu Tariq Zia Chowdhury, the chief marketing officer of Orion Home Appliance, talks about the brand's products, technology and offers.

How does Orion ensure the quality of its refrigerators?

Orion Home Appliances has always prioritised manufacturing high-quality refrigerators, ensuring this standard through several rigorous steps.

First, we assess the quality of the raw materials we source, including through customer reviews. Samples of these materials are tested in our in-house lab, and we only use them if they meet our stringent standards.

Refrigerators are then manufactured using skilled labour and modern machinery in our factory. After production, they are sent to the quality control department. Any defective component is immediately rejected and discarded.

Orion does not market any product without guaranteeing that it is 100% defect-free, as customer satisfaction is our top priority.

How can a buyer determine which fridge is the best option?

It is impossible to judge the quality of a refrigerator's internal components, like the compressor, without using it first. Therefore, customers should examine the external features before making a purchase. This includes checking the colour, finish, use of food-grade plastic inside, and the alignment of doors and hinges.

We believe companies that invest in making their refrigerators look attractive on the outside are unlikely to use subpar electronic components inside. At Orion, we place utmost importance on both external appearance and internal quality.

What types of refrigerators does Orion offer?

Orion is currently supplying refrigerators aimed at the mass market, where consumers are generally very price-sensitive. These customers seek the best quality, cooling, and freezing systems at reasonable prices. Orion's current objective is to provide high-quality refrigerators at affordable prices.

Infograph: TBS

At the same time, customer demand patterns are evolving. We have designed our factory to meet the needs of all types of customers.

How are refrigerator sales faring leading up to Eid-ul-Adha?

Refrigerator sales typically rise during summer, with Eid-ul-Adha representing the peak time for selling. Approximately 40-50% of total annual sales occur during this period.

Customers have the scope to buy refrigerators on instalment plans or credit arrangements, subject to seller-customer relationships, from our own and dealer showrooms across the country. Alongside a 10-year compressor warranty, we are also providing lucrative offers to customers.

What steps has Orion taken to ensure satisfactory after-sales service?

Orion prioritises the accessibility and assurance of post-purchase service as it is crucial for achieving 100% customer satisfaction.

Orion has deployed its own technicians nationwide to deliver after-sales service. Additionally, a 24-hour call centre number is provided for swift issue resolution upon reporting.

Moreover, plans are underway to establish dedicated service centres in every district across the country.