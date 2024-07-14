BASIS, US Embassy launch platform to boost bilateral ICT trade

The initiative aims to increase software exports to the US. Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) and the US Embassy in Dhaka have jointly launched the "BASIS America Desk" in a bid to expand information and communication technology (ICT) trade between the two countries.

The initiative also aims to increase software exports to the US.

Prime Minister's Advisor on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman inaugurated the desk in a ceremony held today at a hotel in the capital.

BASIS President Russell T Ahmed said, "BASIS America Desk will act as a coordinator to showcase Bangladesh's information and communication technology sector in the United States and facilitate various trade-related activities between the two countries.

"We will work to strengthen bilateral trade, expand business opportunities, increase investments, and reinforce business cooperation among American IT and software companies."

Russell said, "Though the government's goal is to achieve $5 billion in export earnings from the ICT sector in the next five to six years, we believe that if opportunities are utilised effectively, this revenue can be achieved from the United States alone through the BASIS America Desk."

While giving the keynote presentation at the event, BASIS Director M Asif Rahman said, "Our worldwide IT and ITES services exports stand at $1.9 billion, with the US being the largest export destination, holding a 27% market share."

During the presentation, the BASIS director also highlighted successes of Bangladeshi initiatives in the US market in the sectors of semiconductor designing, IoT solutions for military and government aircraft, AI-enabled aviation operations, biometric technology, and software development, among others.

US Ambassador Peter D Haas said, "BASIS America Desk represents a significant milestone in the growing collaboration between the ICT sectors of Bangladesh and the United States.

"Transitioning from a closed market to an open market is more beneficial. Bangladesh can leverage AI to enhance the efficiency of its garment and software exports. However, this requires investment in human resource development and increased investment," he said.

"Moreover, providing better services at a lower cost than neighbouring countries is essential," he added.

Discussing the infrastructural advancements supporting Bangladesh's ICT sector, Salman F Rahman, said, "We currently have two operational submarine cables, and work is underway to implement a third to ensure uninterrupted internet service. We have developed infrastructure to deliver high-speed broadband internet to almost every union in the country."

"As we need to compete with other countries in the global market, the government is offering incentives to boost exports. Service exports are highly competitive, so maintaining quality is essential to staying ahead," he added.