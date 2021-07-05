TCB starts sales of essentials

The state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has started sale of essentials through trucks today to provide the items to low-income groups at a low price amid the pandemic and also ahead of Eid-Ul-Azha.

The sales will continue till 29 July.

During a visit to a TCB truck in Moghbazar, a long line was seen but hygiene rules were being ignored by buyers despite an instruction to buy and sell products in accordance with health protocols amid the worsening Covid-19 situation.

Photo-Jahidul Islam

Consumers had queued up without maintaining distance and there was a big gathering around the truck In Moghbazar.

Delwar Hossain, a dealer in Moghbazar, told TBS, "We have requested everyone to follow health rules but no one is paying heed."

At one stage, police left the place after failing to control the crowd.

Photo- Jahidul Islam

Nazma Khanam, a consumer, told TBS that she had worn a mask but it was hard to maintain distance in such a crowd.

According to TCB, the goods will be sold through 450 mobile trucks in all metropolitan cities, districts and upazilas across the country. There are 80 trucks in Dhaka City and 20 in Chattogram City.

Sugar will be available at Tk55 per kg, lentils at Tk55 per kg and soybean oil at TK100 per litre.

