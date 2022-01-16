Taimur blames EVM ‘manipulation’ for defeat

Independent mayoral candidate Taimur Alam Khandaker has blamed "manipulation" in electronic voting machines (EVM) for his defeat in Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) election.

"EVMs were faulty and slow at several centres. Many people could not vote. Why should I accept the results of internal engineering? The people of Narayanganj will not accept it," Taimur said in his reaction over the defeat in the city polls on Sunday.

He said, "The Superintendent of Police of Narayanganj has arrested my people and created panic. The rest has been done by the Election Commission."

Regarding Selina Hayat Ivy's win, he said, "I haven't commented on it before, I still won't. Ask her what I had done for the city corporation. The people of Narayanganj know this."

He also commented that BNP has merged with his blood.

Of the total 192 centres, the Election Commission published data of 100 centres until 10am Sunday. Ivy bagged 76,000 votes while her main rival and an independent candidate Taimur Alam Khandaker got 47,000 votes.

The voting started at 8am Sunday (16 January) in 192 polling centres in 27 wards of the city and continued till 4pm without any break.

No untoward situation or clash was reported in any polling centre.