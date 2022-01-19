Will work for BNP as activist, says Taimur

UNB
19 January, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 07:51 pm

Taimur Alam Khandaker. Photo: Collected
Taimur Alam Khandaker. Photo: Collected

Taimur Alam Khandakar, the defeated independent mayoral candidate of the recent Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) polls and an expelled BNP leader, on Wednesday (19 January) said he wants to work as a BNP activist.
 
"Though the party has expelled me, I'll work as an activist and won't join any other party," he said while talking to reporters at his Masdair residence in the city on Wednesday.
 
"I would like to wage a movement seeking the release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and against the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the days ahead. I'll do politics to establish the rights of people," he said.
 
He also blamed the faulty EVM service for his defeat and urged the political parties not to support EVM use, calling it 'The box to steal ballots'.
 
Replying to a question from journalists about his expulsion from BNP, Taimur said "I believe that a party is needed for doing politics but having a post is not necessary. Besides, no one has informed me about the party's decision on the phone or through a letter. They expelled me from the party's posts, not from activists. So, I'll work as an activist for the party."
 
He also vowed to remain as a loyal party man and work for Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman until his death.
 
BNP on Tuesday expelled Taimur and Narayanganj city unit general secretary ATM Kamal for violating party discipline.
 
ATM Kamal was the chief election agent of Taimur.
 
Two separate letters were sent to Taimur and Kamal from BNP's Nayapaltan central office on Tuesday night.
 
Taimur was earlier relieved from party chairperson Khaleda Zia's advisor post and also from the Narayanganj district convener position for contesting the NCC polls.
 

