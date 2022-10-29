Sylhet: Transport strike threatened on Monday to press for opening of stone quarries

Bangladesh

UNB
29 October, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2022, 12:47 pm

Related News

Sylhet: Transport strike threatened on Monday to press for opening of stone quarries

UNB
29 October, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2022, 12:47 pm
Sylhet: Transport strike threatened on Monday to press for opening of stone quarries

A transport union threatened to enforce a strike for next Monday unless the local administration withdraws the ban on collecting stones from quarries in the district by Sunday.

Sylhet divisional truck, pickup van and covered van owners-workers' solidary council also threatened to go for a nonstop tougher programme across the entire division unless their demands are met by the deadline.

Golamd Hadi Chhoyful, convenor of the transport organisation, told UNB that they submitted separate memorandums to the divisional commissioner and deputy commissioner with the demands to open the quarries on October 16.

He said they will initially enforce a 48-hour strike to press home their demand in the district on next Monday and subsequently across the entire division if their demands are not met.

"We will observe work abstention across the division if our demands are not met within the period," he said.

Transport workers said stones  from the quarries of Sylhet's Bholaganj, Bichnakandi, Jaflong, and Lovchhara had long been transported across the country since the country's independence.

They informed that some 1.5 million people directly or indirectly are involved with the transportation and stone collecting business.

But, they have been bearing burnt of the economic crisis for long because of the ban.

Those who bought vehicles for transporting stones taking loan from banks have been hit hard, they said.

They also alleged that the administration has closed the quarries for the sake of environment, but it has been impacting their lives.

Top News

Sylhet / Transport strike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Lesser Necklaced Laughingthrush. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Birds named Laughingthrush: 'They comment on everything that exists'

35m | Panorama
Nasif Tanjim. Illustration: TBS

What Musk’s Twitter takeover means for us

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Fantastic momos and where to find them

6h | Food
The then British Civil Service officer Khan Bahadur Muhammad Fazlul Karim built the Haturia House in 1920. A virtual tour of the house is available on the website. Photo: Bengal Institute.

Tour de hidden heritages of Dhaka metro

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of New Zealand-Sri Lanka match

Key factors of New Zealand-Sri Lanka match

17h | Videos
The history of salt

The history of salt

17h | Videos
Fazlur Rahman Babu on acting

Fazlur Rahman Babu on acting

19h | Videos
Former and current champions' fight to advance to semis

Former and current champions' fight to advance to semis

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question