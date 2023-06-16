Sweden keen to collaborate with Bangladesh on IT sector

TBS Report
16 June, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2023, 09:09 pm

Sweden keen to collaborate with Bangladesh on IT sector

Sweden has expressed its interest to collaborate with Bangladesh on the information and technology sector. 

Swedish State Secretary for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Håkan Jevrell shared this with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam  in a meeting this morning in Stockholm. 

During the meeting, the Swedish state secretary highly appreciated Bangladesh's achievements in IT and climate change adaptation and expressed their interest to collaborate with Bangladesh on IT sector development and green transition. 

Terming Asia as the engine of growth and praising Bangladesh's high economic growth, he also expressed Sweden's desire to enhance trade and investment relations with Bangladesh in the context of evolving geo-political developments. 

Highlighting Bangladesh government's plans and programmes for digitalisation, State Minister Shahriar Alam suggested close cooperation between the two countries on software technology, 4iR-enabled agriculture and human resources development. 

The Swedish State Secretary appreciated Bangladesh for hosting forcibly displaced Rohingyas as well. 

The state minister thanked Sweden for its continued development cooperation and support to Bangladesh, particularly in the areas of improving living conditions for the poor and promoting gender equality. 

He thanked the Swedish government for humanitarian assistance to forcibly displaced Rohingyas and their support towards a political solution to this crisis. 

Both sides also discussed possible cooperation on climate change bilaterally and multilaterally. 

Bangladesh Ambassador to Sweden Mehdi Hasan and Director General (West Europe & EU) of MOFA Kazi Russel Pervez, among others, were also present at the meeting.

