Swechchhasebak Dal leader found dead in Cumilla hours after police come knocking

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 October, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 02:27 pm

Further details can be obtained after proper investigation, said Burichang police station OC Abul Hasnat Khandkar

A cutout of Swechchhasebak Dal leader Zakir Hossain. Photo: Facebook
A cutout of Swechchhasebak Dal leader Zakir Hossain. Photo: Facebook

A Swechchhasebak Dal leader's body was found near his house in Burichang upazila of Cumilla on Monday, hours after police had come searching for him.

The deceased Zakir Hossain, 35, was the president of Mokam Union unit of Swechchhasebak Dal.

Zakir's family claimed the police came looking for Zakir around 4am on Monday, but sensing police presence, he fled using the back door of the house. Police gave him a chase.

As he did not return home for a long time, his family members thought he was taken into custody by police.

However, locals found Zakir's body in a location near his house and informed his family members.

Later, he was taken to Kabila Eastern Medical College Hospital, where the doctor on duty declared him dead.

Burichang police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abul Hasnat Khandkar said, "The police went to his house, but he was not there. Later, I heard his body was recovered. Further details can be obtained after proper investigation."

