SUST teacher found dead in US

A teacher of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) has been found dead in the United States.

The body of Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman, an assistant professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at SUST, was recovered from Virginia at around 10am Bangladesh time on Saturday, reports Somoy TV.

SUST Proctor Alamgir Kabir confirmed the news and said It is believed that Mahfuz committed suicide.

"Mahfuzur Rahman was studying for a PhD at Virginia Tech University. US police are investigating the incident," he said.

The deceased SUST faculty hailed from Laksam upazila in Cumilla. He graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and Joined SUST in 2018.

He went to the US in August this year for higher studies.