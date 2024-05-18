Youth killed in clash during pro-AL body's event 

A youth named Mehedi was killed in a clash between two groups of the Swechchhasebak League in Krishak Bazar area adjacent to Manik Mia Avenue of the capital today (18 May).

The incident occurred around 5:30pm, Sojib Dey, investigation officer of Sher-e Bangla Nagar police station, told The Business Standard.

"A person named Mehedi died in a clash between two groups. However, it is not known what caused the conflict."

Mehedi Hasan, 18, son of Abu Hanif, lived with his family in Nurechala area of ​​Bhatara police station.

His uncle Md Chayan, former organising secretary of Swechchhasebak League, a pro-Awami League organisation, in Nurerchala, said a procession was arranged by the organisation on the occasion of Sheikh Hasina's Homecoming Day.

He brought Mehedi to the procession, which started in front of Matsabhavan and ended at Manik Mia Avenue.

"At the end of the procession, supporters of Dhaka North's ward-28 councillor attacked rivals triggering a clash. Caught in the incident while crossing the road, Mehedi was seriously injured."

Later, he was taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Forkan Hossain, councillor of ward 28, Dhaka North, told TBS, "I've heard about the clash. None of my supporters were involved in that incident as it was a programme of Swechchhasebak League and I am in the Awami League politics."