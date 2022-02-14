Spring arrives on the day of love
Spring has arrived once again with all its beauty and colour.
This year like the last year, Pohela Falgun is being celebrated alongside valentine's day on Monday.
With some change in the Bengali calendar last year, Pohela Falgun which was celebrated on the 13th of February every year was shifted to the 14th. Yet, a few city dwellers were seen celebrating spring a day early.
However, the rest chose to celebrate the day alongside valentine's day, some donning red and some blue.
The city has been draped in a sea of flowers while people all around the country celebrate the day with various festivities.
Flower sellers who were in a loss due to the pandemic are getting an opportunity to cover up some of the losses through these occasions.
Due to unseasonal rains and fungus attack, flower production in the country has decreased by about one-third this year. However, demand for flowers has increased.
A combination of the two has increased the prices of flowers significantly giving sellers an opportunity to redeem themselves.
TV channels are also gearing up with various TV shows and telefilms to celebrate the two occasions.
This year the celebrations have been dampened a little as the pandemic is wreaking havoc with its third wave. However, that could not break people's spirits.
People from all walks of life gathered around restaurants and parks to celebrate the day, only a handful of whom were seen wearing masks or following health guidelines.