Spring arrives on the day of love

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Spring has arrived once again with all its beauty and colour.

This year like the last year, Pohela Falgun is being celebrated alongside valentine's day on Monday.

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

With some change in the Bengali calendar last year, Pohela Falgun which was celebrated on the 13th of February every year was shifted to the 14th. Yet, a few city dwellers were seen celebrating spring a day early.

However, the rest chose to celebrate the day alongside valentine's day, some donning red and some blue.

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The city has been draped in a sea of flowers while people all around the country celebrate the day with various festivities.

Flower sellers who were in a loss due to the pandemic are getting an opportunity to cover up some of the losses through these occasions.

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Due to unseasonal rains and fungus attack, flower production in the country has decreased by about one-third this year. However, demand for flowers has increased.

A combination of the two has increased the prices of flowers significantly giving sellers an opportunity to redeem themselves.

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

TV channels are also gearing up with various TV shows and telefilms to celebrate the two occasions.

This year the celebrations have been dampened a little as the pandemic is wreaking havoc with its third wave. However, that could not break people's spirits.

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

People from all walks of life gathered around restaurants and parks to celebrate the day, only a handful of whom were seen wearing masks or following health guidelines.

Pohela Falgun / Valentine's Day / celebrations

